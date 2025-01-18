Women sign Arsenal youngster Vivienne Lia on loan

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of Vivienne Lia on loan from Arsenal.

The 18-year-old winger further bolsters Saints’ attacking options as she arrives from the Women’s Super League side for the remainder of the season, subject to relevant league approval.

Having risen through the youth ranks at Arsenal, the exciting youngster signed her first professional contract earlier in January and will now link up with Remi Allen's side for the first senior loan move of her career.

"Viv" made her first team debut for the Gunners in February 2024, and has two senior appearances and a promising pre-season tour under her belt to date.

Penning professional terms earlier in January. (Photo: Arsenal/David Price)

Ahead of her first taste of action in the Barclays Women's Championship, the England youth international said: "I'm excited to get started of course, I feel like this will be a really good part of my development.

"The Championship has been a league I’ve been looking at to help my development a lot. I think it’s a really challenging league and it’s very tight at the moment, so it’s exciting to come into that and compete against great players as well."

Women's Head Coach Remi Allen added: “We’re delighted to welcome Viv to the group, she's a player we've watched for a while and we're excited to add her quality and enthusiasm to the squad.

"She adds greater depth to our attacking options, and we hope she'll be a threat in this league for us during second half of the season."