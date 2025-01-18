Women set for two potential debuts as Rianna Dean nears return

Southampton FC Women could see two potential debutants in their return to action on Sunday, whilst striker Rianna Dean nears her return from injury.

Speaking in her preview of Sunday's clash against Sunderland, Head Coach Remi Allen confirmed that her No. 9 was dealt a "minor setback" as the only longer-term absentee in the squad.

"She's not quite back in yet, there was a minor setback but it is minor so just a couple of weeks addition to where she was at." Allen confirmed.

"She's not quite near the pitch yet but she's working hard in the gym, she is chomping at the bit and at me to get back in but obviously she's got her rehab plan to follow, so we wish her all the best and hopefully she'll be back with us soon."

In more positive news, despite a couple of departures in the January transfer window, the arrivals of Araya Dennis and Siobhan Wilson could see two debuts during Sunday's encounter with the pair both available for selection.

Expanding on the state of her squad as a whole, Allen explained: "That's football, [player departures] happen and obviously we wish them the best, just not when they play against us, but I'm really excited with the players that have come in.

"They've brought a breath of fresh air to the place, there's excitement, we've got young players who are fearless and it's really helped the group - they're looking great in training so it's great to bring them in.

"Training has been sharp, we had an in-house game that was one of the best I've seen or been a part of, so I'm really pleased with where the squad's at."

The most recent arrival of Vivienne Lia will also be a welcome boost to Saints' attacking options, with the winger eligible to feature after the Sunderland fixture.