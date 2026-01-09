Women seal Tegan McGowan loan move

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of Tegan McGowan on loan from Birmingham City until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old versatile attacker arrives from Saints' Women’s Super League 2 rivals for the remainder of the campaign, and will go straight into Simon Parker's squad as an option for Saturday's south coast derby against Portsmouth.

McGowan, a youth international with Wales at Under-19s level, started her career in Chelsea's academy before making her first steps in senior football with Charlton.

She impressed at the Addicks before suffering an injury in her first year, but she returned to score five goals in 17 appearances in the 2023/24 campaign, including two against Saints on the final day of that season.

A move to Birmingham materialised in 2024, where she made 17 appearances in the second tier as the Blues' narrowly missed out on the title and promotion to the WSL in a tightly fought battle with London City Lionesses.

With one goal in three appearances this season, McGowan expressed her excitement at the chance of regular playing time during her spell at the club.

"I'm very happy to be here." she said, "I've been around the training ground and they have got such good facilities and I'm really excited to be around the girls.

"I'm excited to play, and I hope [the fans] get to see the best of me over the next few months.

"[The south coast derby] will be such a fun way to start with the girls, and it's a Saturday night under the lights which is my favourite type of game. I'm excited to see what it's all about."