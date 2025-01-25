Women dealt injury blow but new signing positivity

Southampton FC Women have had mixed fortunes ahead of their trip to Durham in the Barclays Women's Championship, as Remi Allen revealed in her latest squad update.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash, Saints' Head Coach issued further updates on a trio of absentees in the camp.

Rianna Dean was given a "minor setback" last week, whilst Lucia Kendall and Rachel Rowe were also missing from the defeat to Sunderland.

"Obviously it's really frustrating, with Lucia and Rowey we've lost them for a period of time, probably until post-international break." Allen confirmed.

"They're cracking on with their rehab but they're obviously disappointed they're missing games. We've got Ri as well who is still out for a period of time so we won't see them for a while.

“They're all working hard and they're chomping at the bit to get back."

On a positive note, however, Saints were able to add the squad with the loan signings of England youth internationals Georgia Mullett and Laila Harbert during the week.

The pair will be in contention to make their debuts against Durham, along with Vivienne Lia who was ineligible for the Sunderland game.

"I'm buzzing with [the incomings], as you could see at the weekend we were super light which wasn't ideal, so to get the signings through the door I'm really happy.

"They've had such a positive impact this week as well, they gave us the lift we needed and they've brought so much quality already so it's really exciting to see them at the club."