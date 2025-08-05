Win Saints prizes for as low as £2 a month

The charity arm of Southampton Football Club, Saints Foundation, is offering Saints fans the chance to win exclusive Saints prizes including hospitality for the South Coast Derby.

Saints Superdraw is Saints Foundation’s regular prize draw with a monthly donation giving a chance to win after every home game. This season, you can play to win for as low as £2 a month.

By participating, you’re directly supporting Saints Foundation’s vital community projects, helping everyone in the Southampton community fulfil their potential.

After every men’s home league game, you will be entered into the draw to win one of three prizes, which could include:

Signed Saints Shirts from men’s first team

Southampton FC 2025/26 kit

Exclusive Saints merchandise

Vouchers for The Dell pub

This season, you can start playing at just, which you gain you TWO entries for the prize draw. Those who pay £5 or more MONTHLY will also be entered in our SUPERCHARGE draws throughout the season.

The FIRST SUPERCHARGE of the season will be our draw after the Stoke game, and we are giving you the chance to enjoy the South Coast Derby in style.

With just a £5 donation to support your city, you could win the chance to take it easy in Saints Bar pre-match before heading out to the padded seats to watch Saints vs Pompey. These tickets were kindly donated by Southampton Football Club.

(Please note: To be eligible for this prize you must already be registered with a Saints fan account and have a purchase history.)

