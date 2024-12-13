Published:
Partners

WIN a Jersey break thanks to Blue Islands

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Partnerships/Blue Islands/SFC_2425_PARTNERSHIPS_BLUEISLAND_COMP_ROLLOUT_WebArticleHero_zbw1e9

Our Regional Partner, Blue Islands, is giving you the chance to win a two-night break for two at Jersey's premier beachfront resort: L’Horizon Beach Hotel & Spa.

One lucky winner will receive return flights from Southampton to Jersey for two people with two nights accommodation at the L’Horizon Beach Hotel & Spa, with daily breakfast.

This incredible prize offers panoramic views across the golden sands and crystal-clear waters of St. Brelade’s Bay. Seasonality and locally sourced ingredients are the menu inspirations in The Grill signature restaurant and the summer alfresco Terrace. Guests unwind with tailor-made revitalising experiences in the luxury pampering spa.

For your chance to win, click the button below and complete the entry form on Blue Islands' website:

Enter here

Deadline to enter is 23:59 GMT, 25 December 2024. Full Terms & Conditions apply (see here).

Related

2024-25/Partnerships/Garmin/20241211_GarminShirt_004_zuebao

Saints partner with Garmin

Partners
2024-25/Partnerships/Match Sponsors/Match_Sponsor_Announcement_-_Spurs_Closewood_cxw0gm

Closewood putting some magic in the air against Spurs

Partners