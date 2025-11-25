Saints commit to stop letting sexism slide

Everyday across Southampton, many women and girls experience some form of sexism, whether it’s sexist jokes, comments or gender stereotypes and whilst these things can seem harmless, they can be the gateway to violence or abuse.

This is our chance to stop letting this slide.

A new film created in partnership with Yellow Door features women and girls from across Southampton sharing their experiences and calling for change. It also includes Southampton FC’s Men’s First Team players Elias Jelert, Gavin Bazunu and Joe Aribo, who add their voices in support of women and girls, demonstrating meaningful allyship from the club and on behalf of their teammates.

We’re committed to working with partners across the city because the statistics paint a stark picture of the realities girls and women face in Southampton:

Plan International UK recently highlighted that Southampton is one of the 10% toughest places to be a girl in the UK

Southampton has the 7th highest rate in England and Wales for sexual offences

Domestic crime accounts for 15% of all crime in Southampton, with intimate partner violence one of the top 10 risk factors for women's health locally

25% of girls leave school without good GCSE results in the city – 14% more than the best performing area in the country

There is a resident gender pay gap of £119, with women paid less than men

Lucy Horne, Head of Impact and Strategy at Southampton Saints Foundation, said: "Southampton is a city of great strengths, and somewhere many of us call home, but it faces challenges. One of our city's key challenges is the unacceptably high levels of violence against women and girls (VAWG). If we all come together, we can stop this harm from continuing."

White Ribbon UK is the leading charity in England and Wales engaging men and boys to prevent men's violence against women and girls.

This White Ribbon Day, they want more men to speak up and help build a world where everyone is safe, equal, and respected. By calling out sexist jokes, or simply refusing to laugh along, you help stop behaviours that can escalate into violence. Commit to making the difference you can, and make the White Ribbon Promise.

What Saints Foundation do?

Saints Foundation works with partners in the city to challenge discriminatory behaviour towards women and girls in our city, whilst also shaping leadership potential and creating opportunity to level the playing field.

Teammates

Team Mates is a prevention-focused project that helps young people understand positive relationships and champion gender equality.

The project engages participants through dynamic workshops that encourage open conversations, build mutual respect, and empower young people to be allies and use what they’ve learnt to positively influence others in their community.

For Team Mates, reducing discrimination against women and girls looks like increasing children’s understanding of gender stereotypes and why they are harmful. In 2023/24, 64% of young people who engaged in the project achieved this.

Changemakers

We provide the essential foundations to empower girls aged 9-16, starting with self-esteem and confidence, and growing into leadership and positive action.

Their journey begins with our Education Team and schools in Southampton, where they develop self-esteem and confidence, and continues into the community, where they grow as leaders and feel empowered to create meaning, positive change.

If you are affected by anything we have spoken about in this campaign, please contact our friends at Yellow Door for support. For general enquiries please call us on 023 8063 6312 or email us at [email protected].

Their Helpline is open every Wednesday between 3-6pm, 023 8063 6313. You can get free helping resources online if you are having to wait for a service from us. Please see our Free Help Resources page.

PIPPA is the domestic abuse helpline for Southampton, providing help and advice as well as referrals to specialist services. PIPPA is open for victims and their family and friends, as well as professionals between 9:30am-4:30pm Monday to Friday.