“If I didn’t do Changemakers, I wouldn’t be where I am today."

With our a new-look approach to Changemakers focussing on collaboration our Educations projects to support young girls, we wanted to celebrate one of the stories that inspired this change.

Starting with us back when she was in Year 8, Jess’ first engagement with Saints Foundation came through Community Champions, our project working on secondary schools supporting pupils who struggle in a traditional classroom setting.

Caitlin, who was Redbridge School’s Community Champion when Jess was in her lower years, said: “I began working with Jess as a Community Champion when she was in Year 8. From the start, it was clear she had enormous potential, though she initially struggled with communication and needed some support in accessing new opportunities.”

In her own words, Jess was “scared of getting things wrong” so often wouldn’t speak at all, and even reaching out to Caitlin took time with her joining the after school football club in Year 7 before officially being referred in Year 8.

“I didn’t like Caitlin at first because she was trying to get me to speak, and I thought I would be judged if I spoke. It took me a while to realise she really did care about what I had to say,” Jess explained.

“After that I went to Caitlin and said I had no confidence, I wanted to change it and didn’t know how. It was really good because she would come and take me out of classes and let me have time in smaller groups where I felt more comfortable speaking.”

After working with Caitlin, Jess wanted to push herself out of her comfort zone, and to continue the great work she had done with Community Champions; We encouraged her to join Changemakers.

Changemakers empowers, inspires and develops leadership potential in girls aged 11-16, opening pathways and boosting aspirations for the future.

Following the success of stories like Jess, Changemakers will be officially starting with our Educations projects, our school staff will run sessions to build self-esteem and confidence before inviting them to a two-day leadership and positive community action course at St Mary’s Stadium.

“I wanted to do it, some people said maybe it wasn’t for me because it is all about leadership, but after working with Caitlin and going to Premier League Kicks… I thought I could do it.”

Following starting Changemakers, Jess met some new faces at Saints Foundation, and it was the continued positive relationships with relatable role models that delivered the sessions which inspired her.

“It was hard at first as it was a new person, but I started getting on with them quickly. It also helped having the chance to play football before at Premier League Kicks, then Changemakers was after with a lot of the same people.”

Jess’ confidence soared even more, due to Saints Foundation staff consistently letting her grow in her own way and in her own time. It was during planning for their social action that Jess really started to thrive in a leadership position, sharing her ideas confidently to keep the group project moving forward.

This culminated in her Changemakers graduation just before Christmas 2024, where she asked to deliver a speech in front of the whole Changemakers cohort, Saints Foundation staff, and ambassadors.

“I asked if I could do it after the Premier League Kicks session where I had played well, so I was feeling happy and confident. Then on the day I really wanted to back out, but I saw Caitlin had come to see me and I realised I had to do it.”

In 2023/24, 79% of Changemakers participants increased their self-esteem, or skills for future. They would take these skills into not only school but beyond.

Sophie, Youth Work Apprentice, said: “I’ve had the absolute pleasure of watching Jess grow during her time with Saints Foundation. Over the past year, her confidence has soared, her motivation and social skills have flourished, and her sense of self-worth has grown significantly.”

After graduating from Changemakers, Jess would check back in with Community Champions, this time with Anwen who took over the role in Redbridge from Caitlin.

Anwen, Saints Foundation Community Champion, said: “Jess was referred to me for 1:1 mentoring sessions to support her with stress and anxiety around her exams. It was clear that Jess was a hard worker but she just struggled with belief in her own abilities and being worried about anxiety affecting her performance.”

“I am confident that she has shaped herself into someone who will go on to achieve everything she wants to, whether that be at college or another positive route following Year 11.”

Jess collected her GCSE results in August, and got the grades she needed to start college in September.