Welington earns Goal of the Month nomination

Southampton's Welington has been shortlisted for the Sky Bet Championship's September Goal of the Month Award.

The Brazilian's stunning strike from distance against Lincoln is a worthy nominee for the award, as his first goal for the club came in style away from home.

As the ball was laid square to him 30 yards out, he took a touch to set himself before powering an unsaveable shot into the far top corner.

Every angle of Welington's wonder strike 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/WkLQVQmXl4 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 6, 2026

Supporters have until 5pm on Monday 12th October to vote, and the rest of the September shortlist consists of Divine Mukasa (West Ham United), Jack McGlynn, and Sam Gallagher (both Stoke City).

VOTE HERE