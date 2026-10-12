Wear it your way

The new men's essentials collection.

Featuring premium fabrics, modern fits and understated Saints branding, the Essentials Collection delivers a fresh take on casual wear.

Available in two versatile colourways, Vintage Indigo and Hematite, the range includes over-head hoodies, zip hoodies, pants and T-shirts.

The Vintage Indigo pieces offer a timeless sportswear-inspired look, while the Hematite range delivers a clean, contemporary feel that can be effortlessly paired with any outfit. Together, they create a collection built around versatility and everyday wearability.

Available in-store and online now.

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