Watson "in the squad" for Women's trip to Charlton

Southampton FC Women’s Lucy Watson's recovery will see her included in the matchday squad for the first time, Remi Allen has confirmed.

Speaking in her preview of Sunday's return to action against Charlton Athletic, Saints' manager had another positive squad update to share.

"We're looking well, all the players that have come back [from international duty] are fit, and we've got Watto [Lucy Watson] in the squad this weekend which is a massive boost for us."

Chelsea-loanee Watson will be looking to make an impact when called upon, with only long term absentees Izzy Milne and Issy Watts the only sidelined players as Saints enter November.

"Obviously both Izzy and Issy are still out rehabbing, but they're not too far away so we're in a really good place," Allen added.

"It's great, it gives me headaches and problems but that's what you want, we want as many players as fit as possible and competing and they have done that this week. There's lots of competition and lots of decisions for me."