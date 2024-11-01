Women's Preview: Charlton vs Saints

Southampton FC Women kick off November with a trip to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic in the Barclays Women's Championship.

THE MATCH

Charlton vs Saints

Barclays Women's Championship

The Valley

Sunday 3rd November, 2pm

Saints will be looking for a return to winning ways after suffering defeat against league leaders Birmingham before the international break.

The 2-0 loss came after successive league victories; a resounding 5-0 triumph over Portsmouth followed a win over Sheffield United at home.

Remi Allen's side sit seventh in the league, but with a game in hand and just six points off top spot the Championship table is once again a tight affair.

Saints will hope to kick on up the table. (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

Charlton enjoyed a dominant start to the season, winning their first four games in a row.

However, their form has dipped of late as The Addicks are four games without a win in all competitions, not without plenty of goals and entertainment, though.

Karen Hills' side produced two late comebacks against Sunderland and Newcastle to draw 3-3 from 3-1 down, including a pair of stoppage-time goals in their most recent trip to the North East.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Saints are yet to beat Charlton in the Barclays Women's Championship, suffering defeats in each of the last four outings.

The most recent trip to The Valley came on the final day of the 2023/24 season, with the hosts winning 2-0 thanks to a brace from Tegan McGowan.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Aaron Ford

Assistant Referee: Elora Hardstaff

Assistant Referee: Christopher Myatt

Fourth Official: Lee Markwick

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of her side's return to action, Remi Allen shared a positive update on the past two weeks.

"I think the break came at a good time for us. We actually had a great international break, the players trained so hard and had a bit of fun along the way as well, but we're excited to get back to action and looking forward to the weekend.

"I think what I see from them now is a real focus, they're understanding their roles and have a real clarity, and when I watched them [in training] I was really excited by them so hopefully they can deliver that at the weekend as well."

Tickets for this fixture must be purchased through Charlton's ticketing website, and they are priced at £10 for Adults, £7 for Over-65s, £6 for Under-25s, and just £1 for Under-18s and Students.

There are also limited spaces available on the supporters' coach, which is available to book for £27 per person for a round trip.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Parking is available at The Valley and open from 12pm, but it is first come, first served with 90 spaces available.

All further matchday information can be found in the hosts' dedicated matchday guide.

