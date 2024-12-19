Southampton Under-21s continue their Premier League International Cup campaign at home to Sporting CP tonight, with the match available to watch for free on the Saints app.

Our youngsters will be hosting the Portuguese outfit at Eastleigh's Silverlake Stadium, with kick off at 7pm GMT.

Losing a seven-goal thriller to Real Sociedad last time out in the competition, Saints will be looking to register their first win with the match free to watch.

Download the Saints app:

Download for iOS

Download for Android