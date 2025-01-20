Published:
Watch U21s take on Anderlecht live in Saints app

Southampton Under-21s continue their Premier League International Cup campaign at home to Anderlecht on Tuesday night, with the match available to watch for free in the Saints app.

Our youngsters will be hosting the Belgian outfit at Eastleigh's Silverlake Stadium, with kick off at 7pm GMT.

Saints will be looking for a second win in the competition after starting out with victory over RB Leipzig, before defeats at the hands of Real Sociedad and Sporting CP.

