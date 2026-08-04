Watch the Saints' season opener in the Northam Fan Zone

The wait is over. Saints kick off the 2026/27 Championship campaign with a trip to Watford, and if you're not heading to Vicarage Road, you can watch every minute live from the Northam Fan Zone at St Mary's.

Join fellow supporters for the first away day of the season as we come together to back Will Still's side and begin the journey ahead. With the game shown live on the big screen, expect all the atmosphere of a matchday, right in the heart of St Mary's.

For just £6, your ticket includes entry to the Northam Fan Zone and a free pint of So Good Lager, meantime Dial Lager and Meantime Anytime IPA , giving you the perfect excuse to settle in and cheer on the Saints.

Whether you're meeting friends, bringing the family or looking to watch the game surrounded by fellow Saints fans, the Northam Fan Zone is the place to be.

Your ticket includes:

Live screening of Watford vs Southampton

Entry to the Northam Fan Zone

One free pint of So Good Lager, meantime Dial Lager and Meantime Anytime IPA

The countdown to the new season is almost over.

Secure your place now and back the Saints as the Championship campaign gets underway.

Book Now