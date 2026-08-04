Exclusive venue hire offer to celebrate 25 years of St Mary’s

Celebrate 25 years of St Mary's Stadium with an exclusive venue hire offer.

St Mary’s Stadium is one of the most prestigious event venues in Southampton. From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, our versatile event spaces offer the perfect setting for any occasion.

Whether you're planning a birthday, anniversary, wedding reception or a self-catered event, our experienced events team will ensure everything runs seamlessly from your first enquiry through to the day.

To mark St Mary’s Stadium turning 25 this August, we are offering an exclusive offer. Book an event that takes place between 11th August 2026 – 22nd November 2026 and receive 10% off your room hire, food and beverage*.

It’s the perfect opportunity to book if you have a last-minute event to plan.

Get in touch with our team today to find out more about events at St Mary’s.

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* Offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion. Valid on events taking place between 11th August 2026 and 22nd November 2026 only. The discount is not available on bookings already confirmed before 4th August 2026.