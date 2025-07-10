Watch Saints at Eastleigh on Saints Play

Watch the first match of the Will Still era live on Saints Play, as Saints travel to non-league neighbours Eastleigh on Saturday.

Supporters not at the Silverlake Stadium can see Still’s side in action for the first time this season, with Saints Play passes available for £5.

The stream will start shortly before kick-off at 3pm BST as Saints begin their pre-season preparation against the National League outfit.

Click the link below to secure your Saints Play pass, which is available worldwide:

Buy pass