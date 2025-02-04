Published:
Watch FA Youth Cup action live in our app

Southampton Under-18s are in FA Youth Cup fifth round action against Derby at St Mary's on Tuesday night, with the match available to watch for free in the official Saints app.

Our youngsters will be hosting the Rams after seeing off Fleetwood 3-0 in the fourth round, with kick off at 7pm GMT.

Tickets are priced at £3 for adults and £1 for under-18s and are available to buy here. Alternatively, the match will be streamed live in our app.

Download the Saints app:

Download for iOS

Download for Android

