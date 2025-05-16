Simon Rusk shared that Kyle Walker-Peters is his squad's only doubt ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton.

Saints travel to Goodison Park for their penultimate fixture of the season, on a momentous afternoon as the hosts play their final Premier League match at the historic ground.

Heading into Sunday's occasion after a hard-fought point against Manchester City, Rusk expressed that "the boys are in a good place and have trained well."

On his travelling squad, only Kyle Walker-Peters - who was absent last week through illness - remains a doubt in terms of his availability.

"Kyle had the illness last week and he hasn't trained much this week, so there'll be a decision to be made," Saints' interim manager confirmed, "but other than that we've generally got a fit squad to choose from."