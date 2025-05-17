Match Pack: Everton vs Saints
Saint are on the road for the final time this season, for the final ever Premier League game at Everton. Get set for Sunday's affair with our Match Pack...
THE MATCH
Everton vs Saints
Premier League
Goodison Park
Sunday 18th May, midday BST
THE OFFICIALS
Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistants: James Mainwaring, Steve Meredith
Fourth official: Craig Pawson
VAR: Timothy Wood
Assistant VAR: Thomas Bramall
WHAT KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?
For the final time this season Saints will be in their yellow and blue away kit.
Lesley Ugochukwu was on target the last time Saints wore yellow (photo: Stuart Martin)
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
Saints will be part of history on Sunday as Everton play a Premier League game for the final time at Goodison Park, before moving into their new Everton Stadium from next season.
The Toffees will be desperate to close a chapter in their history with victory, whilst Saints will be looking to play the role of pantomime villains this weekend.
TEAM NEWS
After missing out through illness last weekend, a decision will have to be made regarding Kyle Walker-Peter's availability with interim manager Simon Rusk revealing the full-back hasn't trained fully in the build-up.
Otherwise, Saints have no fresh injury concerns for the trip north.
THE MANAGERS
David Moyes: "There is an awful lot of talk about Goodison, which I completely understand. But we have got ourselves 42 points now and we need to see if we can win the last two games and finish as high up as we can."
Simon Rusk: "Since David Moyes has gone in they’ve done well to finish their season strongly, and we know it’s going to be an emotional day for the club as a whole and they’re going to want to give a really strong account of themselves and win the game."
TOP SCORERS
Everton
Goals:
Beto 10
Iliman Ndiaye 9
Dwight McNeil 5
Assists:
Dwight McNeil 7
Young, Gueye, Alcaraz 3
Doucouré, Mykolenko, Calvert-Lewin, Iroegbunam 2
Saints
Goals:
Cameron Archer 5
Onuachu, Dibling 4
Fernandes, Aribo, Harwood-Bellis 3
Assists:
Mateus Fernandes 5
Tyler Dibling, Kamaldeen 3
Walker-Peters, Ugochukwu, Lallana, Taylor 2
ONES TO WATCH
Charly Alcaraz: The Argentine will be facing his former club for the first time since departing for Flamengo last summer.
On loan with the Toffees, Alcaraz has two assists in his last two games, taking his total goal contributions to four since arriving in February.
Charly Alcaraz featured in the first game of the season for Saints (photo: Matt Watson)
Kamaldeen Sulemana: With the hosts failing to keep a clean sheet in their last four outings, Saints' front line should be encouraged heading to Merseyside.
The Ghanaian has been the most consistent starter in attack and will likely be tasked with leading the line once again on Sunday.
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 111
Everton: 52
Draws: 23
Saints: 36
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
November 2024: Saint 1-0 Everton (A Armstrong)
September 2024: Everton 1-1 Saints (Harwood-Bellis) *5-6 on penalties League Cup
January 2023: Everton 1-2 Saints (Ward-Prowse 2)
October 2022: Saints 1-2 Everton (Aribo)
February 2022: Saints 2-0 Everton (S Armstrong, Long)
