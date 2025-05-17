Saint are on the road for the final time this season, for the final ever Premier League game at Everton. Get set for Sunday's affair with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Everton vs Saints

Premier League

Goodison Park

Sunday 18th May, midday BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: James Mainwaring, Steve Meredith

Fourth official: Craig Pawson

VAR: Timothy Wood

Assistant VAR: Thomas Bramall

WHAT KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?

For the final time this season Saints will be in their yellow and blue away kit.

Lesley Ugochukwu was on target the last time Saints wore yellow (photo: Stuart Martin)

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Saints will be part of history on Sunday as Everton play a Premier League game for the final time at Goodison Park, before moving into their new Everton Stadium from next season.

The Toffees will be desperate to close a chapter in their history with victory, whilst Saints will be looking to play the role of pantomime villains this weekend.

TEAM NEWS

After missing out through illness last weekend, a decision will have to be made regarding Kyle Walker-Peter's availability with interim manager Simon Rusk revealing the full-back hasn't trained fully in the build-up.

Otherwise, Saints have no fresh injury concerns for the trip north.

THE MANAGERS

David Moyes: "There is an awful lot of talk about Goodison, which I completely understand. But we have got ourselves 42 points now and we need to see if we can win the last two games and finish as high up as we can."

Simon Rusk: "Since David Moyes has gone in they’ve done well to finish their season strongly, and we know it’s going to be an emotional day for the club as a whole and they’re going to want to give a really strong account of themselves and win the game."

TOP SCORERS

Everton

Goals:

Beto 10

Iliman Ndiaye 9

Dwight McNeil 5

Assists:

Dwight McNeil 7

Young, Gueye, Alcaraz 3

Doucouré, Mykolenko, Calvert-Lewin, Iroegbunam 2

Saints

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Onuachu, Dibling 4

Fernandes, Aribo, Harwood-Bellis 3

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 5

Tyler Dibling, Kamaldeen 3

Walker-Peters, Ugochukwu, Lallana, Taylor 2



ONES TO WATCH

Charly Alcaraz: The Argentine will be facing his former club for the first time since departing for Flamengo last summer.

On loan with the Toffees, Alcaraz has two assists in his last two games, taking his total goal contributions to four since arriving in February.

Charly Alcaraz featured in the first game of the season for Saints (photo: Matt Watson)

Kamaldeen Sulemana: With the hosts failing to keep a clean sheet in their last four outings, Saints' front line should be encouraged heading to Merseyside.

The Ghanaian has been the most consistent starter in attack and will likely be tasked with leading the line once again on Sunday.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 111

Everton: 52

Draws: 23

Saints: 36

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

November 2024: Saint 1-0 Everton (A Armstrong)

September 2024: Everton 1-1 Saints (Harwood-Bellis) *5-6 on penalties League Cup

January 2023: Everton 1-2 Saints (Ward-Prowse 2)

October 2022: Saints 1-2 Everton (Aribo)

February 2022: Saints 2-0 Everton (S Armstrong, Long)

