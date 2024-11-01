Our Regional Partner, Village Hotel Club, will be Match Sponsor for our home clash against Everton.

Following Tuesday's Carabao Cup triumph against Stoke City, a full house at St Mary's Stadium will welcome the return of Premier League football for a crucial clash against Everton on 2nd November (3PM KO).

Tickets for this match are sold out, but some may still be available via the Ticket Exchange.

We're delighted to announce that our Regional Partner, Village Hotel Club will be supporting this fixture as Match Sponsor. This will see them have a physical presence outside the stadium, giving away goodies for our fans to enjoy, as well as support a half-time show with a special prize for those involved.

Last season, Village Hotel Club were Match Sponsor for an important victory against Cardiff City thanks to an early brace from Adam Armstrong. This time round, they're hoping that a packed St Mary's Stadium can enjoy an equally impressive showing.

With 33 locations throughout the UK, Village Hotel Club offers so much more than a traditional hotel. Their affordable, stylish rooms with extra-comfy beds, great showers, big TVs and clever gadgets come as standard. But what makes Village unique is everything else you'll find, all under one roof, including a top of the range Health & Wellness Club with state-of-the-art kit, big pool and award-winning classes at every location. They also offer a cool Pub & Grill, meeting and event rooms, VWorks co-working space and Starbucks coffeeshop. All available for guests, members and the local community to enjoy.

Find out more about Village Hotel Club on their website: www.village-hotels.co.uk/