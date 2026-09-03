VARIANSE becomes Official Global Trading Partner

Southampton Football Club is pleased to announce a new multi-year partnership with global online trading brand VARIANSE.

This partnership marks an important milestone for VARIANSE as the brand celebrates 10 years of excellence in the online trading industry and enters the next phase of its international growth.

By combining two organisations that share a focus on performance, technology, innovation, and continued development, the partnership gives VARIANSE worldwide rights to use its official Southampton FC partnership titles and the approved club intellectual property in its international branding and digital activations.

Under the terms of the multi-year contract, the VARIANSE brand will have a prominent presence at St Mary’s Stadium, with its name appearing across matchday advertising and other partner branding activities throughout the season.

The two organizations will also work together on tailored digital campaigns and produce original content featuring members of Southampton FC’s Men’s First Team, bringing together the worlds of elite football and global financial markets through a series of digital activations.

Greg Baker, Chief Revenue Officer of Southampton FC, said: “We are delighted to welcome VARIANSE to Southampton Football Club as our Official Global Trading Partner.

"The partnership reflects Southampton FC’s long-standing commitment to working with ambitious, high-growth brands that share the Club’s values of authenticity, innovation, community engagement and a strong focus on their clients and supporters.

"Through the collaboration, Southampton FC will work closely with VARIANSE to deliver engaging digital campaigns and original content for the Saints global fanbase and wider Hampshire community, providing greater exposure to the fast-moving and increasingly technology-driven world of online trading and investment.”

Rohit Mirpuri, Chief Executive Officer of VARIANSE, said: “Becoming Southampton Football Club’s Official Global Trading Partner is a pivotal moment for VARIANSE.

"Southampton has a proud history, an international fan base and a strong reputation for developing talent and embracing innovation. Those qualities reflect the ethos that has shaped the way we have built VARIANSE.

"Trading at a high level demands preparation, technology, discipline and the ability to perform when it matters. We see many of those same principles in elite sport, which makes Southampton a natural partner for us.

"We’re looking forward to working closely with the club and creating engaging content and experiences that bring the partnership to life for supporters around the world.”