Under-21s clash with Swansea relocated

Southampton Under-21s' Premier League Cup game against Swansea City has been relocated to Staplewood Campus.

The game was initially scheduled to be played at AFC Totton's Snows Stadium on Friday 31st January but, due to a waterlogged pitch, the match officials have made the decision to relocate the game.

There will be no longer be tickets available for the relocated fixture, which remains a 7pm kick-off, but supporters who had already purchased match tickets will be contacted by the club's Ticket Office with further information.