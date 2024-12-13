Under-18s draw Fleetwood in FA Youth Cup fourth round

Southampton FC Under-18s will travel to Fleetwood Town in the 2024/25 FA Youth Cup fourth round.

Saints' youngsters face another long away trip after overcoming Swansea in the third round with a hard-fought 2-0 win.

Abdulhalim Okonola-Matthews' goal, and an own goal from the hosts, sealed the progression into the fourth round for Calum McFarlane's side.

Fleetwood have already played three ties to reach this stage after entering in the first round, and they have beaten Wigan Athletic, Tamworth and Burnley to set up a fourth-consecutive home tie.

Full fixture details will be confirmed in due course, with the tie to be played by the 18th January at the latest.