Southampton's Under-16s are set to face Manchester United in the final of the SuperCupNI on Friday 1st August, live on the BBC Sport website.

The prestigious youth tournament, formerly known as the Milk Cup, is held in Northern Ireland and has ran since the 1980s; Saints have entered youth sides on several occasions, and reached the final in the Under-14s age group back in 2015.

This year sees a first appearance in the final at Under-16s level for the club, who topped their group ahead of Ichifuna from Japan, as well as County Antrim and County Londonderry.

In the semi-final, Saints beat Scottish side Hamilton Academical 4-1 to set up the showpiece final against six-time winners Manchester United.

The game will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website,with an 8pm kick-off at Coleraine Showgrounds.