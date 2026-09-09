Southampton Under-21s were beaten by Woking in the National League Cup on Tuesday 8th September.

An evenly matched first half was locked at 1-1 at the break, as a pair of corners led to goals from Woking's Aiden O'Brien and Saints' Lewis Day.

However, the hosts struck twice in quick succession to give themselves breathing room at the start of the second half, before a 75th minute own goal sealed the result in their favour.

The first opportunity of the evening fell for Woking from a corner, which was headed straight at Dylan Moody by centre-back Timi Odusina.

At the other end, Sufianu Sillah Dibaga embarked on a jinking run but skewed his shot high and wide.

Another set piece is what gave the hosts their opener, as Harrison Sohna's outswinging corner was headed in at the near post by O'Brien.

Saints didn't back down, and came close to a leveller when Romeo Akachukwu's shot from just inside the area was well saved.

Adam Lallana's side did find an equaliser in first half stoppage time from a corner of their own; Korban McMullan's whipped cross floated all the way to the back post where Day broke free to tap home.

Just two minutes into the second half though, the hosts were back in the lead as they restored their advantage in impressive style when Sohna bent a left-footed strike into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Two quickly became three for Woking as a swift counter attack saw half time substitute Liam Dulson receive the ball, cut inside from the left, and reverse a powerful, low effort into the bottom left corner.

Saints tried to find a quick reply, but Aston Daley had a shot from distance saved before Princewill Ehibhatiomhan fired just wide with his own attempt from just inside the penalty area.

Moody was on hand to prevent the scoreline getting futher out of reach with an exceptional reaction save, as Sohna met a cross at the far post but Saints' shot stopper got a vital hand to the ball to tip it away.

The Cards eventually found their fourth to wrap up the victory in the 75th minute, when veteran striker John Marquis delivered a low cross into the area that was diverted into the back of the net by Kayi Sanda.

Saints plugged away until the final whistle, as Luke Hawe struck the post before Ehibhatiomhan and Daley couldn't convert further chances, but it was Woking who took all three points in the National League Cup.

Woking: Ross, Odusina, Tunji Akinola (Wilson 84’), Ogie (Okoli 46’), Putman, Timmy Akinola, Sohna, Turner (Syla 46’), Georgiou, O’Brien (Dulson 46’), Ayres (Marquis 72’)

Unused subs: Forster-Caskey, Verga

Goals: O’Brien (37’), Sohna (47’), Dulson (51’), Kayi Sanda (75’ OG)

Yellow cards: Turner, Odusina

Southampton: Moody, Adjei-Afriyie, Day, Kayi Sanda, Sewell (Gbajumo 79'), Daley, McMullan (Anderson 79'), Akachukwu (Little 52'), Gathercole (Hawe 69'), Sillah Dibaga (Bailey 69'), Ehibhatiomhan.

Unused substitutes: Grieves, Vallance.

Goals: Day (45+2').

Booked: Akachukwu.

Attendance: 232.