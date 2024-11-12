Southampton Under-21s fell to a 3-1 defeat at Wealdstone in the National League Cup on Tuesday evening.

Wealdstone took a 2-0 lead into half time after goals from Sean Adarkwa and Henry Sandat, and their advantage was extended to three when Elliott Thorpe drilled home in the 51st minute.

Saints responded late in the game and reduced the deficit through Will Merry, but it was the home side who took all three points in Group A.

It was Wealdstone who made the fastest start to the opening stages of the game and they took a third minute lead when Sean Adarkwa took advantage of a loose ball to move through on goal and score with a low finish.

Saints soon settled into a spell of controlled possession. Their first shot on target came from Moses Sesay in the 25th minute when he cut in from the left on his weaker right foot and looked to curl a shot into the far corner, but the ball was easily caught by home goalkeeper Jacob Adams.

Just past the half hour mark though, the hosts doubled their lead and it was striker Adarkwa who doubled his tally for the evening by latching onto a low corner delivery and firing in through a crowd of bodies.

In a first half of few clear opportunities, it was Wealdstone who had taken the two best opportunities to give themselves a healthy lead at the half time interval.

Shortly into the second period, Wealdstone had an early chance to extend their lead as opening scorer Sean Adarkwa worked space for a shot from a narrow angle but it was a good block from Saints to deny him his second of the game.

The hosts did make it 3-0 on 51 minutes though when a deep cross found Elliott Thorpe at the back post and he drilled into the far corner.

Further chances for the home side could have seen them add a fourth late on. Todd Miller twice went close – first poking a shot wide and then firing straight at Josh McNamara in the Saints goal.

Saints did reduce the deficit in the 76th minute when a corner delivery from Jay Robinson was turned home from close range by Will Merry.

A better late spell for Saints saw them looking to find the net again, although Brandon Charles’ shot following positive play from Brook Myers flew high over the bar.

The final opportunity of the game went to Saints goalscorer Will Merry as he beat his marker but shot wide at the near post having pushed in towards goal.

Saints are back in action again on Friday 22nd November, when they travel host West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League Cup, with kick off at The Snows Stadium set for 7pm.

Wealdstone: Adams (Trialist B 69), Mason, Georgiou, Trialist A, Woodman, Wells-Morrison (Cesay 45), Miller, Sandat, Adarkwa (Trialist C 62), Obiero, Thorpe (Phillips 62)

Subs not used: Pottle, Trialist D

Goals: Adarkwa 3, Sandat 31, Thorpe 51

Yellow Cards: Obiero, Miller

Saints: McNamara, Abu, Fry, Armitage (Myers 77), Tabares (Boot 60), Buck, Charles, Sesay, Ehibhatiomhan (Oyekunle 77), Robinson, Merry

Subs not used: Shombe, Hewlett, McMullan, Daley

Goals: Merry 76