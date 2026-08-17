Southampton Under-21s started their 2026/27 season in style with a 4-0 win over Blackburn in the Premier League Cup on Friday 14th August.

Adam Lallana's side cruised past Rovers at the Silverlake Stadium, with their perfect start coming through a first half hat-trick from Princewill Ehibhatiomhan.

Further gloss was added in the second period from Sufianu Sillah Dibaga, as two of last season's high performers picked up where they left off.

Rovers were dealt a final blow when they received a late red card, but the damage was already done with Saints easing to a four-goal triumph.

Joachim Kayi Sanda leads out the Under-21s at the Silverlake Stadium (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

It took just 11 minutes for Saints' scoring to get under way, when Ehibhatiomhan turned home a well-taken finish.

Determined energy from Calum Anderson won the ball in Blackburn's half, and the Northern Ireland youth international drove through two defenders to the byline before cutting the ball back into the penalty area for Ehibhatiomhan to whip a left-footed strike past Finley Taylor.

The chances kept coming Saints' way, as Moses Sesay was next to test Taylor with a low drive from the edge of the area that was pushed away.

Just after the half hour mark, the lead was doubled as Ehibhatiomhan had his second of the evening; Aston Daley drove forwards from the halfway line to the edge of Blackburn's box, before he slipped in his striker for a clinical, low drive across goal from a tight angle.

Ehibhatiomhan then almost turned provider when he raced onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Hansel Adjei-Afriyie on the right, which allowed space for a slide rule pass into Sesay who was denied from six yards out at the near post.

Saints' third goal did arrived before the break though, as Ehibhatiomhan completed his hat-trick with the simplest finish of the lot.

A deep corner delivery was headed back across goal by Joachim Kayi Sanda towards Nat Boot, whose powerful header was parried into the path of the waiting forward to convert with a two-yard volley.

Princewill Ehibhatiomhan, hat-trick hero. (Photo: Craig Hobbs)

There was still time for further chances in first half stoppage time when Sufianu Sillah Dibaga had two opportunities, but he missed the first and was denied by Taylor minutes later.

In the second half, the one-way traffic continued, and Sillah Dibaga was not to be kept out for much longer as he added his name to the scoresheet in the 57th minute.

Neat link-up play from Harry Gathercole and Korban McMullan - two of last season's standout Under-18s stars - saw the latter drive towards the Rovers defence and slip a pass into Ehibhatiomhan inside the area; the initial shot across goal was saved, but only into the path of Sillah Dibaga who was on hand to tap home from close range.

The scoring was done as Saints saw out the contest comfortably, with further misery for Rovers added in the final minute of normal time when Michael Decandia was shown a red card.

It was a needless mistake from the visiting defender, who pulled back Gathercole on the left wing in Saints' own half. His second yellow card was drawn, and the defender was given his marching orders before stoppage time.

Saints' season began with a positive result, as their attention now turns to a National League Cup test against Truro City on Tuesday evening before their Premier League 2 opener away to West Ham on Friday 21st August.

Southampton: Ramsdale, Adjei-Afriyie (Whittaker 65'), Boot (Sewell 45'), Kayi Sanda (c), Anderson, Daley, McMullan, Sesay (Charles 65'), Gathercole, Sillah Dibaga (Kakay 79'), Ehibhatiomhan (Bailey 65').

Subs not used: Gbajumo, Nutter.

Goals: Ehibhatiomhan (11', 32', 42'), Sillah Dibaga (57').

Booked: Boot.

Blackburn: Taylor, Houghton, Pratt, Decandia, Goremusandu (Rice 45'), Lister (Dunn 59'), Vare, Ball (c) (Mansbridge 74'), McCoy, Leatherbarrow (Ouattara 59'), Sergeant (Pates 45').

Subs not used: Holt.

Goals: N/A

Booked: Ball, Decandia.

Red cards: Decandia (89')