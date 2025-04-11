Southampton Under-21s ended their regular Premier League 2 season with a dominant performance but an ultimately goalless 0-0 draw away to Derby County on Friday evening.

Saints controlled much of the contest and hit the bar early in the second half when Moses Sesay met a cutback into the penalty area. Other good chances produced some strong saves from home goalkeeper Harley Price.

The result opens up a chance of a home draw in the playoff round, with other results to confirm their opponents in the last-16 stage.

The first real chance of the game fell to the visitors, when Will Merry raced down the left and cut the ball back for Prince Ehibhatiomhan to shoot, but he placed his effort wide of the far post as the ball came across his body.

Cameron Bragg was next to go close when his corner delivery almost caught home goalkeeper Price out. However, the ball landed on top of the net despite having Price concerned.

The first half hour of the game proved to be tight as both sides looked to gain some control of proceedings.

Having seen off some pressure, Derby then went close to breaking the deadlock when Conor Washington broke beyond the Saints defence and looked to catch Josh NcNamara out at his near post, but the ball cannoned back off the upright and away from danger.

Saints began the second period with purpose and nearly took the lead minutes after the restart when Moses Sesay struck the bar after meeting a cutback towards the penalty spot.

Derrick Abu was next to close when he controlled well and pushed into a central position before firing at goal from range, but his swerving effort was well beaten away by Harley Price.

The Saints pressure continued and two more chances came in quick succession as Calum McFarlane’s side searched for the all-important opener.

Substitute Brandon Charles was first to force a save when he flicked Derrick Abu’s superb cross goalwards, but the ball was easily held by Price.

Ehibhatiomhan then made Price work low to his left after pushing into the penalty area on the left and shooting across goal, but again he was unable to find the net.

Derby saw two late opportunities for Demiane Agustien to snatch a win against the run of play but he failed to trouble Josh McNamara.

Saints have now concluded their regular league fixtures for the 2024/25 season, with a Premier League Cup semi-final and the playoff stages of Premier League 2 still to come for them in this campaign.

Derby: Price, Turley (Agustien 45), Moloney, Robinson (c), Canoville, Osayande, Allen, Hawkins, Washington (Oguntolu 45), Earnes, Davidson (Gill 45).

Subs not used: Tola, Shattell.

Yellow cards: Robinson, Earnes.

Saints: McNamara, Abu, Payne, Boot (Moore 68), Kayi Sanda, Bragg (c), Merry, Akachukwu, Ehibhatiomhan, Sesay, Larios (Charles 68)

Subs not used: Davis, Shombe.

Yellow cards: Akachukwu.