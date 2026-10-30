Southampton Under-21s’ four-game winning streak was halted as they were narrowly beaten by Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League Cup.

Princewill Ehibhatiomhan scored again, notching his 15th goal in 10 games across all Academy competitions, but it wasn't enough as the hosts stole all three points late on.

The hosts got off to a perfect start under the lights at Ewood Park, and nearly found an opener after just two minutes when Harvey Higgins beat Dylan Moody to the ball but Hansel Adjei-Afriyie arrived to clear the danger away.

An early lead did arrive in the sixth minute, however, when Blackburn were awarded a penalty that was dispatched confidently by captain Levi Ball.

Saints pushed for a first half response as Romeo Akachukwu fired over minutes later, before Moody was called into action at the other end to prevent a second goal.

Ehibhatiomhan spurned a one-on-one opening midway through the half, after quick passing played him into space inside the area.

Saints' in-form talisman wasn't to be denied for long though, and soon found the back of the net to level the scores before the break.

A tame back pass was pounced upon by Saints' striker who took the ball around Jack Thompson in goal before slotting home with confidence.

Before the break, Adam Lallana's side nearly turned the score on its head when Adjei-Afriyie raced past the defence on the overlap and lobbed the Thompson, only for a backtracking Alfie Mcllroy to clear off the line.

In the second half, midfielder Aston Daley had a shot deflected just wide, before Max Little was his venomous strike saved well by Thompson.

Saints were beginning to gather momentum and substitute Harry Gathercole was next to go close when he clattered the underside of the crossbar within minutes of coming on.

Ehibhatiomhan followed suit not long later as he also struck the crossbar, this time with an excellent, curling effort from the edge of the box.

Saints were soon punished for their missed opportunities, as Blackburn regained their lead in the 73rd minute, when James Edmondson rose highest in the area to head in his side's second - a well taken header, but one that Saints' defence will be disappointed to have given up.

Despite their first defeat of the group stages, Saints still sit top of Group A, level on seven points with Rovers but ahead thanks to a far superior goal difference.

Blackburn Rovers: Thompson, McIlroy, Rice, Decandia, Goremusandu (Leatherbarrow 79'), McCoy, Outtara, Ball, Powell (Vare 63'), Lister (Edmondson 45'), Higgins.

Unused substitutes: Holt, Pitt, Walls, Mbonzale.

Goals: Ball (5' pen), Edmondson (73').

Booked: Ball, Vare, Edmondson.

Saints: Moody, Adjei-Afriyie, Kayi Sanda, Day, Anderson (Sewell 76’), Kakay, Daley, Akachukwu (Gathercole 62'), Little (Charles 76'), Hawe (Sillah Dibaga 45'), Ehibhatiomhan.

Unused substitutes: Gbajumo, Whittaker, Bailey.

Goals: Ehibhatiomhan (41').

Booked: Akachukwu.