Southampton’s Under-21s have made their way North to face Manchester City in the final of the Premier League 2 play-offs.

THE MATCH

Manchester City vs Saints

Premier League 2 play-off final

Joie Stadium

Thursday 22nd May, 7:15pm BST

After beating Leicester in a thrilling round of 16 tie, Saints' youngsters dispatched second place finishers Fulham 5-2 in the quarter-final stage with a Dom Ballard hat-trick on his return from loan.

In the final four of the play-offs, Calum McFarlane's travelled to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace, who finished 6th in the regular season, as goals from Ballard and and an extra-time stunner from Derrick Abu booked Saints' place in the showpiece game.

Manchester City topped the regular season table, and progressed to the final by beating Liverpool, Arsenal, and local rivals Manchester United.

The battle for the second-ever iteration of the PL2 play-off title will crown a new winner of the competition's new format, as Tottenham Hotspur lifted the trophy last season with neither Saints or City qualifying for the post-season knockout stage.

Derrick Abu celebrates his semi-final winner. (Photo: Craig Hobbs)

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of the final, Under-21s Head Coach Calum McFarlane expressed his belief in his young squad.

"I think the lads have done really well to get here, we're really proud of them and their efforts." he said.

"They're in really good form and I just think it's a really nice way to end the season and go and test ourselves against what looks to be the best side in the country.

"We've really enjoyed the games in the play-offs - Fulham was a really good rest, Palace was a different test at Selhurst Park - and we know how good City are, but we also have a lot of belief in this group.

"As individuals and as a group we believe in ourselves and believe in the lads and we want to go and compete against another really good side and see where we stand."

TICKET/STREAMING INFORMATION

Tickets for the game are available from Manchester City's website, priced at just £3 for Adults, and £1 for Concessions.

There will be live updates of the game on the the club X account, whilst the hosts have confirmed that they are live streaming the match on their City+ service.

A full match report and highlights will follow on our website after the game.