Southampton Under-18s put in a dominant display to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Under-18s Premier League Cup on Saturday.

Andrew Surman's side were on top from the off in their trip to the Midlands, and earned their resounding victory thanks to a brace from defender Lewis Day, a hat-trick from Oli Newman and a final finish from Harry Gathercole.

Saints came out the blocks fast, with a deflected shot from the edge of the box that fell to Tino Goremusandu who curled over from just inside the area.

The opening goal didn't take too long to arrive though, and it came from a well-worked short corner routine; Newman's cross reached Day at the back post, who rose high to head the ball down into the bottom corner.

Newman went from provider to scorer less than 10 minutes later, as the lively Gathercole broke down the left and sent a cross through a crowded penalty area for the Wales youth international to turn home.

Gathercole then forced a save himself when he cut onto his right foot on the edge of the penalty area, but his powerful curling strike was tipped away at full stretch.

Saints' third goal came just five minutes after their second, as Day added his second of the game when a deep cross rebounded off fellow centre-back Jake Vallance for him to half-volley in.

Luke Hawe fired just wide of the bottom left corner twice, either side of a gilt-edged Gathercole chance, as Saints could have scored several more in the first half.

Their fourth of the game did come before the break though, when Newman notched his brace with a smartly taken, angled volley after Wolves failed to clear their lines in the area.

The control didnt waver in the second half, and Saints found their fifth goal in just the 50th minute after the restart.

A corner was recycled back into the area after a nervy Wolves clearance, and Newman reacted quickest to poke the ball past the home goalkeeper to seal his hat-trick on the day.

Just after the hour mark, Saints had hit Wolves for six with arguably the goal of the game from the confident young side.

A lofted, cross-field pass from Walter dropped perfectly into Gathercole's path as he darted into the penalty area and cut past two defenders before slotting into the bottom corner to seal a resounding victory.

Saints' youngsters are back in action in midweek, when they face Baffins Milton Rovers in the Hampshire Senior Cup on Wednesday 26th November, with kick-off at the PMC Stadium set for 7:45pm.

Wolves: TBC.

Subs not used: TBC.

Goals: N/A

Saints: Abbotson, Adjei-Afriyie, Vallance, Day, Goremusandu, Nutter, Newman, Sainsbury, Hawe, McMullan, Gathercole.

Subs not used: Robinson, Sewell, Kuzanga, Duffy, Rohart-Brown.

Goals: Day (11', 24'), Newman (19', 41', 50'), Gathercole (62')