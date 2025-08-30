Southampton Under-18s claimed their first win of the season with a breathless 6-3 triumph over West Bromwich Albion in the Under-18 Premier League.

Harry Gathercole’s brace was followed by further strikes from Thierry Rohart-Brown and Korban McMullan in the first half, although West Brom’s three goals only gave Saints a narrow 4-3 lead at half time.

However, Saints took control in the second period and rounded off their win well – Gathercole completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot and Leo Umeh added a sixth late on.

The first shot on target came from West Brom when a loose ball rolled nicely into the path of Adam Letlat, but his powerful drive was saved comfortably by Saints goalkeeper George Moloney.

However, it was Saints that took the lead after just seven minutes through Gathercole, after positive play from Tino Goremusandu and Thierry Rohart-Brown.

The move led to the ball falling to Gathercole in the West Brom area, for him to dispatch a strike on the half volley, giving Maxwell Moses no chance in goal.

It was a lively start to the game and the visitors could have been back on level terms when shots from Alfie Maughan and Harry French were well blocked by Saints at the back, but French did eventually found the equaliser 14 minutes in when he scored with a spectacular finish.

In keeping with the end-to-end flow, Saints then hit straight back when Luke Hawe saw a good block sent his close range shot and Gathercole followed up to double his and his team’s tally for the afternoon.

It was then 3-1 after just 18 breathless minutes as a good in-swinging cross was stabbed home close to goal by midfielder Rohart-Brown.

The goals kept coming though, and there were to be three more before half time; after a brief spell of no goalmouth action, West Brom pulled one back just before the half hour mark when Adam Okorodudu side-footed home after breaking through on goal.

Saints doubled their lead once again four minutes later and it was superbly taken from McMullan as a corner was chipped to him on the edge of the box and, after controlling on his chest, he fired home a powerful strike into the roof of the net.

The visiting Baggies then had their third shortly before the interval as French found the net again, this time sweeping home from around 12 yards out.

Korban McMullan scored an impressive first half goal. (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

The energy from both sides continued into the second period and more chances fell Saints’ way – McMullan hooked wide after Ollie Newman’s dinked cross into the area and Rohart-Brown was then denied from a headed attempt.

Midway through the second period, Saints found their fifth goal as Gathercole completed his hat-trick when he broke down the right and was taken down in the area, giving him the opportunity to pick himself up and dispatch the resulting penalty kick himself.

As the contest moved into its final 15 minutes, West Brom pushed forward and put Saints under some pressure, as substitute Remar McNeil wasted a golden chance to get his side back in the game when he headed wide from around eight yards out.

Saints weathered the storm and duly increased their advantage further though as an excellent ball over the top from Rohart-Brown that was finished calmly by substitute Umeh.

Saints are in action again on Saturday 13th September when they travel away to face Norwich City in the Under-18 Premier League, with kick off at The Avant Training Centre set for 11am.

Saints: Moloney, Adjei-Afriyie, Vallance, Sewell, Goremusandu (Martin 66'), Nutter (Sainsbury 66'), Newman (Umeh 69'), Rohart-Brown, Hawe (Martin 82'), McMullan (c) (Little 82'), Gathercole.

Subs not used: N/A.

Goals: Gathercole (7', 16', 65'), Rohart-Brown (18'), McMullan (32'), Umeh (81').

Yellow cards: Adjei-Afriyie.

West Brom: Moses, Perkins, Letlat (Jackson 84'), Blackshields, Abudu (Francis-Caesar 65'), Shaw, Maughan (c), Iddrisa, Okorodudu (McNeil 62'), Colesby (Seven-Seven 63'), French.

Subs not used: Kemmery, Trimnell, Appleton-Bennett.

Goals: French (14', 41'), Okorodudu (28').