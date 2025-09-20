A late flurry of goals from Southampton Under-18s saw them claim a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Under-18 Premier League on Saturday.

Saints opened the scoring early on through Jake Vallance, but Spurs goals either side of half time from Reiss Elliott-Parris and Armend Muslika saw the visitors to Staplewood take the lead.

A straight red card for Samal Bangura gave Saints a chance to fight back late on though and they did just that – Fabio Sainsbury equalising before Harry Gathercole’s brace gave his side the three points.

Saints started on the front foot and took the lead with the game’s first attack.

A corner routine saw Thierry Rohart-Brown swing in a cross to the back post after initially playing the ball short, allowing a knockdown into the centre of the goal to be tapped home by Vallance.

The positivity from Saints continued as they looked to take full advantage of their fast start and efforts from Hansel Adjei-Afriyie and Walter Nutter had to be dealt with by Spurs goalkeeper Blake Irow and his defence.

It had been a first half that Saints had controlled well overall, with much of the energy and quick, positive passing coming from them, while they had also dealt with any threat from Spurs and well.

When Spurs equalised in the 35th minute, it was therefore against the run of play – a handball in the box giving visiting striker Elliott-Parris the chance to level the game via the penalty spot.

A good opening just before the half-time break saw Adjei-Afriyie played into enough space on the right to take a shot at goal, but his strike flew over the crossbar.

Harry Gathercole celebrates scoring in a dramatic finale at Staplewood (Photo: Craig Hobbs)

Spurs had the first opportunity to take the lead at the beginning of the second half when Muslika stole in a clipped an effort onto the crossbar from inside the six-yard box.

The second period proved to be competitive with both sides looking for control, but it was Spurs who pushed ahead in the 63rd minute through a stroke of luck.

With the ball falling nicely for him on the edge of the Saints area, Muslika took aim with a right-footed drive and, cruelly for the hosts, saw the ball deflect past goalkeeper George Moloney.

Andrew Surman’s side looked to respond quickly and saw Max Little go within a whisker of finding an equaliser across goal – his left-footer flying agonisingly wide of the far post.

With 17 minutes left though, Saints were given a lifeline when Spurs were reduced to 10 men as Bangura was shown a straight red by the referee.

Remaining patient, they did manage to make their numerical advantage count, turning the game on its head with three goals in four minutes in the latter stages.

The equaliser came courtesy of substitute Sainsbury, who ran through to sweep home from Gathercole’s pass.

Gathercole then scored twice to see Saints claim the three points – first collecting play from Nutter and finishing inside the near post before firing a rising strike into the roof of the net just three minutes later.

Saints are in action again on Saturday 27th September when they travel away to face Fulham in the Under-18 Premier League, with kick off at Motspur Park set for 11am BST.

Saints: Moloney, Adjei-Afriyie, Vallance, Sewell, Goremusandu (Anderson 44), Nutter, Lemon (Sainsbury 70), Rohart-Brown (McMullan 70), Hawe (Daniels 76), Little (Newman 70), Gathercole.

Subs not used: N/A.

Goals: Vallance (2'), Sainsbury (85'), Gathercole (86', 89').

Tottenham: Irow, Thomas (Agyekum 62), Byrne (Bangura 45), Tingey, Upson, Moncur, Myrtaj, Feeney (Boast 62), Elliott-Parris, Muslika, Adewole.

Subs not used: Thompson, Glancy.

Goals: Elliott-Parris (35' pen), Muslika (63').

Booked: Myrtaj, Feeney, Tingey.

Referee: James Kerten.