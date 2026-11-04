Southampton's youngsters shared the points with Bournemouth in their first U18 Premier League match of November.

The visitors started the attack early, putting the Saints defence under pressure with multiple chances before keeper Oscar Abbottson took possession and stopped Bournemouth’s momentum.

Bournemouth continue to pile on the pressure, when Kobaro Akaunu entered the box, shooting and striking the crossbar. The attack didn't stop there as the Saints desperately defend their goal - Akaunu tried a second time and sent the ball over.

On the 42 minute mark, Southampton gained momentum where Yunus Linton sprinted up the pitch and crossed the ball past Bournemouth’s defence, hitting the woodwork.

The eventual first goal of the match came just before the break and it was Bournemouth who got their scoring started. Direct from a free kick, the ball bounced past the Saints keeper and landed at the feet of Akaunu who made it 0-1.

Saints’ first goal came five minutes into the second half after they were awarded a penalty for a Bournemouth handball. Hawe stepped up to take the penalty for the home side and striked with ease to equalise against the Cherries.

The visitors put pressure on the Saints as the ball is crossed towards the home goal and found Jaheim Azzouz Scafe who headed wide. The press from Bournemouth didn't ease there, as Saints conceded in the 61st with a goal from Osazee.

Andrew Surman’s side gained momentum 20 minutes into the half as Lemon shifted inside the 12 yard area and was denied a goal by Melin who swatted the ball out of play.

Archie Lovatt took the corner and delivered the ball towards goal, but Melin did well to punch it away, keeping the ball in play. Luke Hawe picked up the rebound and takes the shot, but saw it sail over the crossbar.

Saints kept the pressure on their opponents and to their delight the youngsters took the lead, via two fantastic back-to-back goals in one minute from Junior Kuzanga and substitute Tyler Lemon.

But it was the visitors who scored the final goal of the match with an attack down the centre of the pitch towards Zach Sutton who took possession and whipped the ball into the net during extra time.



Southampton U18: Abbotson, Vallance, Robinson (Afzal 61’), Lawson, Kuzanga (Denny-Abdallah 84’), Lovatt, Linton (Parry 45’), Feltcher, Bowden, Duffy (Lemon 45’), Hawe.

Unused substitutes: Clark, Ramlal-Henry, Barry

Goals: Hawe (50’), Kuzanga (78’), Lemon (79’)

Booked: Vallance, Fletcher, Bowden

Bournemouth U18: Merlin, Guanchez, Simpson (Decardi-Nelson 60’), Sutton, Azzouz Scafe, Spence (Collins 22’), Waite, Lyall-Rajendra (Webb 59’), Akaunu, Dewett, Osazee.

Unused substitutes: Kearney, Upstell, Aibangbee.

Goals: Akaunu (47’), Osazee (61’), Sutton (90+1’)

