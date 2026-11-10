Three first-half goals powered Southampton to victory over their Brentford counterparts in the Under-18 Premier League Cup at Staplewood on Saturday.

Brentford goalkeeper Kai Agyei made an impressive early double save to keep Saints at bay, parrying Marley Parry’s low drive before denying Junior Kuzanga from point-blank range on the follow-up.

But when Luke Fletcher was tripped in the box, Luke Hawe had the opportunity to give the hosts a 12th-minute lead from the penalty spot.

Initially denied by Agyei, the striker made no mistake on the rebound to open the scoring.

Agyei was proving tough to beat, as Hawe’s superb through ball with the outside of his foot released Kuzanga, who could not find the net when faced with the Brentford stopper as he raced through one-on-one.

Some terrific pressing from the front by Hawe to dispossess Dylan Danso then presented Parry with the chance to bear down on goal and the winger made no mistake, calmly slotting the ball past Agyei.

Saints added a third shortly before half time when Fletcher’s ball over the top released Yunus Linton on the right wing, who beat his man on the outside and rifled a right-footed shot inside Agyei’s near post.

Brentford substitute Andrew Noni was twice denied by Xander Grieves early in the second period, while Hawe and Kuzanga were guilty of missing the target as Saints pushed for a fourth, but the damage had been done in a dominant first-half showing from Andrew Surman’s side.

Southampton U18: Grieves (Moloney 46), Wells (Lawson 71), Bowden, Robinson, Vallance (c), Fletcher, Lovatt, Linton (Lemon 46), Kuzanga, Parry (Duffy 64), Hawe (Bariami 77).

Unused substitutes: Afzal, Ramlal-Henry.

Goals: Hawe (12'), Parry (28'), Linton (43').

Booked: Hawe, Kuzanga, Fletcher.

Brentford U18: Agyei, Zetter-Plummer (Cohalan 73), Gappi, Danso, Ogungbemi (c), Ramsay Stewart (Biggs 73), Redknapp (Noni 46), Fanoiki (Balogun 46), Bansoodeb, Roca (Foster-Jones 63), Kasujja.

Unused substitutes: Lyon, Theobald.

Booked: Gappi, Foster-Jones, Ogungbemi.