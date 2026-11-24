A first half brace from Wyatt Comley fired Southampton's Under-18s to a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Under-18s Premier League.

Saints overcame a difficult test against Tottenham courtesy of a Wyatt Comley first-half brace.

Comley finished off a swift counter-attack to give Southampton the lead before grabbing his second just ten minutes later with a composed finish from inside the box.

The first chance of the game came the way of the hosts in the opening seconds.

Oliver Boast used his strength well to get the better of the Southampton defence before his powerful shot was parried away by Oscar Abbotson.

Tottenham continued to apply pressure with the next chance falling for Joel Vidal-Philbert who blasted his effort wide of the target.

Despite the early pressure from the hosts, it was Southampton was struck first.

A corner for Spurs quickly became an attack for Saints as they broke which ended with Luke Hawe's pass finding Wyatt Comley.

He picked his spot and released a curling effort into the far corner to open the scoring after nine minutes.

And just ten minutes later, Comley netted his second of the afternoon.

A well-worked move saw the ball roll into the path of the oncoming Comley who picked up possession in the box before tucking an effort beyond Mikel Jack.

Saints had the chance to add a third just five minutes later.

A well-delivered corner caused problems for Spurs but Hawe's close-range effort was kept out by Jack.

Tottenham almost found a reply when a cross into the box was met by Cayon Hanson but his header flew just over the bar.

In the 68th minute, a loose pass at the back was picked up on by Oliver Boast who was able to take full advantage and pull one back.

With eight minutes to play, Spurs missed a big chance to level things up.

A driven ball was met by the Tottenham attacker who, despite his stretching effort, couldn't direct it on target from close-range.

The final effort of the game saw Abbotson make a superb double save to preserve Saints' lead, and earn them three points from their trip to Hotspur Way.

Spurs U18: Jack (GK), Sandiford, Jobling (Agyekum 82'), Senyah (Hughes 66'), Tingey, Hanson, Salter (Philogene 58'), Glancy, Boast, Coffi-Smith, Vidal-Philbert.

Unused substitutes: Doran, Olajide, Thomas, Kabongolo.

Goals: Boast 68'.

Southampton U18: Abbotson (GK), Vallance, Sewell (Robinson 90+7'), Lovatt, Day, Anderson, Comley (Duffy 65'), Little, Hawe (Bariami 90+9'), Linton (Fletcher 65'), Parry (Wells 89').

Unused substitutes: Bowden.

Goals: Comley 9', 19'.

Booked: Sewell, Comley, Little, Linton.

Referee: Benjamin Twitchings