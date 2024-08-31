Southampton Under-18s fell to a 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa in the Under-18 Premier League on Saturday.

Saints took an early lead through Sufianu Sillah Dibaga, but Villa drew level shortly after half time when Mason Cotcher found the net.

A superb finish from Sillah Dibaga gave him his second of the afternoon, but an equaliser from Elijah Briscoe and a 92nd minute winner from Bradley Burrowes.

The game started in competitive fashion as both sides searched for an opening goal, and it was Saints who took an early lead when Oyekunle saw his shot well saved by Villa goalkeeper Sam Proctor, but Sillah Dibaga followed up to turn into an empty net.

The visitors looked to respond quickly and forced Khiani Shombe into his first save of the afternoon when a deep cross found the head of Burrowes at the back post, but he could only direct his header straight at the home goalkeeper.

But Saints continued to play some great football, building through the thirds of the pitch and a strong, driving run and firm shot from Hansel Adjei-Afriyie saw him sting the palms of Proctor.

It had been a first half that had seen Saints well on top and they almost doubled their lead shortly before the break when Sillah Dibaga took aim from range and nearly found the bottom corner of the net, but he was denied once again by a smart save.

Sufianu Sillah Dibaga opened the scoring. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

Into the second half, it was Villa who had the first real opportunity when Burrowes cut in from the right and fired straight at Shombe with his left foot.

The next attack produced Villa's leveller though, as midfielder Briscoe drove through a central area of the pitch and put Cotcher through on goal and he did the rest with a smart finish.

The Saints response was a good one though, and their determination to regain the lead saw them do just that eight minutes later.

The will to fight for every challenge saw Sillah Dibaga work his way into a shooting position on the left side of the box, and his finish was superb with a curled strike that arched into the top corner.

However, it took Villa just four minutes to produce their own response as Briscoe, provider for their first goal, turned home a knockdown across goal from close range.

It proved to be a competitive end to the fixture in which Saints could have stolen a late winner themselves, but unfortunately it was Villa who grabbed the game's fifth goal as Burrowes broke down the right and fired powerfully into the bottom corner.

Saints are in action again on Saturday 14th September when they travel away to face Arsenal in the Under-18 Premier League, with kick off set for 12pm

Saints: Shombe, Adjei-Afriyie, Dobson-Ventura, Okunola-Matthews 90+3, Sewell (Goremusandu 54), McMullan,, Gathercole, Daley, Oyekunle, Martin (Pitts 69), Sillah Dibaga.

Subs not used: Upstell, Bassega.

Goals: Sillah Dibaga 12, 57.

Yellow cards: Adjei-Afriyie.

Aston Villa: Proctor, McWilliams (Burgess 14), Bloomfield, Carroll, Routh, Quinn, Burrowes, Jenner, Cotcher, Lynskey (Briscoe 45), Mulley (Fortes 72).

Subs not used: Allan, Asante-Boakye.

Goals: Cotcher 49, Briscoe 61, Burrowes 90+2.

Yellow cards: Routh, Quinn, Fortes, Briscoe.