U18 Report: Saints 2-1 Reading

Oli Newman’s stoppage-time winner made sure Southampton stay second in the Under-18 Premier League table after Reading made Saints work hard for all three points in a 2-1 victory at a chilly Staplewood.

Kallum Fuller-Thompson’s close range finish had given the visitors a first-half lead, as Saints struggled to find their tempo.

But a much improved second 45 saw the hosts impose their dominance as goals from Sufianu Sillah Dibaga and Newman kept Callum McFarlane’s side unbeaten in eight league games.

Despite the temperature, it was Reading looking for a red-hot start, pressing Southampton high and preventing them from playing out.

That early pressure almost paid off as Reading winger Larry Omoregie was fed through, unleashing a fierce shot, but straight at Oscar Abbotson, stinging the Saints keeper’s hands.

Even with limited service inside the opening 10 minutes, Nick Oyekunle still managed to get a shot on target, low to Joshua Welland’s left, but the Reading number one calmly stopped the effort.

However, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock midway through the first half as Fuller-Thompson found the net from close range on 26 minutes.

Omoregie had done brilliantly to keep the ball in on the halfway line, before again finding it just outside the Saints box moments later.

After working it from right to left, he played in Kai Source who whipped it low into the six-yard box, where a sliding Tommy Dobson-Ventura was unable to stop the shot going past Abbotson.

Josh Pitts in action

Saints did manage a couple of half chances as the first 45 wore on, as efforts from Josh Pitts and Harry Gathercole both forced corners.

Saints had the ball in the back of the net five minutes before the break, as Dobson-Ventura rose highest to meet Pitts’ delivery, but the offside flag prevented the Saints skipper’s header from counting.

Feeling his side needed to find their spark in the second half, McFarlane introduced Abdulhalim Okonola-Matthews and Dibaga, with Hansel Adjei-Afriyie and Korban McMullan making way.

The substitutes had a positive impact from the get-go, with a clear message, ‘get it out to Dibaga’.

The winger thrice found himself played through, charging towards the byline to cross the ball in for those onrushing Saints attackers.

On his first attempt he found Pitts, who could only blaze his powerful effort over the bar.

Dibaga then forced a corner, from which Pitts' second attempt almost created the equaliser. The looping ball meeting James Martin, whose effort bounced back off the upright.

Playing off the last man finally paid off, as Aston Daley’s through ball allowed Dibaga to break past the Reading defence and lob an onrushing Welland to get Saints back into the game on 61 minutes.

Sufianu Sillah Dibaga was a constant threat

Southampton’s rhythm had been found, with Reading barely seeing the ball for much of the second period.

With no clear-cut opportunities created for either side, it looked like a share of the spoils was on the cards. But in the 91st minute, cue Dibaga once again.

The 17-year-old found, by Daley once more, beat the Reading full-back to whip another ball into the mixer, which despite being blocked, bounced kindly into the path of late sub Newman, who’d be introduced with 10 minutes to go.

The Welsh attacker’s half-volley squirmed past Welland’s fingertips, just inside the post, to spark wild celebrations from the home team.

A sense of relief for McFarlane, who’s changes made the difference in giving Saints a deserved win on the balance of play.

Southampton’s youngsters will be hoping to close out 2024 with a final victory of the year when they head to Brighton on Wednesday 18th December.

Saints: Abbotson, Adjei-Afriyie (Okonola-Matthews 45), Dobson-Ventura (c), Sewell, Sheaf, Martin, Gathercote (Newman 81), Daley, Oyekunle, McMullan (Dibaga 45), Pitts (Bassega 76).

Subs not used: Henry Upstell.

Goals: Dibaga (61’), Newman (90+1’).

Booked: Adjei-Afriyie, Okonola-Matthews.

Reading: Welland, Saint-Louis, Source, Dove, Duah, Harrison, Omoregie (Irish 62), Bowdery (Savage 62), Fuller-Thompson (Beacroft 62), Verrell, Coke-Miles-Smith.

Subs not used: Pullinger, Neptune.

Goals: Fuller-Thompson (26’).