Southampton Under-18s fell to a 2-0 defeat to Bristol City in the Under-18 Premier League Cup on Wednesday.

The visitors to Staplewood held a 1-0 lead at half time thanks to Victor Akinbo’s finish across goal.

Much of the second half pressure came from Saints as they looked for a way back into the game, but Bristol City confirmed their victory when Trayvion Jackson scored from a corner.

Saints almost took the lead with the game’s first attack when Oliver Newman flashed a ball across goal but Luke Hawe couldn’t quite stretch enough to connect.

The hosts then went close again on 10 minutes when Walter Nutter took aim from just outside the area and fired his left-footed effort narrowly wide.

Despite Andrew Surman’s side looking the most likely to open the scoring, it proved to be a tight and well-contested first half hour as both sides looked to build some control.

The only goal of the first half came shortly before half time as visitors Bristol City took the lead – winger Akinbo receiving the ball just outside the area on the left and cutting inside his marker before finding the far corner.

With a one goal deficit to overturn in the, Saints had the first shot of the second half when Harry Gathercole fired straight into the arms of visiting goalkeeper Freddie Godden.

Bristol City were looking to confirm extend their lead though and twice went close to doing so when defender Stanley Sainsbury headed into the top of the crossbar, and earlier goalscorer Victor Akinbo the forced Saints goalkeeper George Moloney into a good save.

As the second period progressed, Saints began to build some pressure and Bristol City were forced back into shape to defend their own area.

The hosts kept probing for an opening around The Robins’ box but they were frustrated, with resolute defending denying them on several occasions.

This gave Bristol City an opportunity to break away and double their advantage and they duly did – winning a corner from which Trayvion Jackson stabbed home from close range.

Saints are in action again on Saturday 30th August when they host West Bromwich Albion in the Under-18 Premier League, with kick off at the Staplewood set for 12pm.

Saints: Moloney, Adjei-Afriyie, Day (Vallance 45'), Sewell (c), Goremusandu, Nutter (Rohart-Brown 61'), Newman (Robinson 72'), Sainsbury, Hawe (Gathercole 45'), Little, Comley (McMullan 45').

Subs not used: N/A.

Bristol City: Godden, Walker, Williams, Barimah, Gibbs, Sainsbury, Amos (Murphy 61'), Ezendu, Wood (Jackson 61'), Hogg (c), Akinbo.

Subs not used: Kemmery, Trimnell, Appleton-Bennett.

Goals: Akinbo (40'), Jackson (79').

Yellow cards: Ezendu