Southampton Under-18s produced a superb first half of attacking play in a 5-2 win over Fulham in the Under-18 Premier League on Saturday.

All five of Saints' goals came in the first period, with Thierry Rohart-Brown’s brace followed by further goals from Tyler Lemon and Korban McMullan and a Quinn Schutter own goal.

The second half proved to be more even as a contest, with Fulham adding some respectability through Markuss Gomins and Brodie Dair strikes.

The first shot of the game came as both sides were still feeling their way into the game. Fulham’s Harley Patel looked to hook a half-volley goalwards on the turn but could only direct his effort over the bar.

It was Saints who took the lead on 11 minutes when Rohart-Brown collected a loose ball 20 yards out and rifled a strike into the far corner.

Fulham had an ideal opportunity to hit back straight away when Patel rounded Saints goalkeeper Oscar Abbotson and cut the ball back to striker Anand Batra, but his shot was well blocked.

The visitors to South London were in control of proceedings and soon doubled their advantage when positive play from McMullan saw him drive into the box on the left and cut across goal for Rohart-Brown to bundle home from close range.

With confidence now flowing and Fulham looking a little shell-shocked by what they were facing, Lemon got in on the scoring act when he was put through on goal by a superb pass from McMullan before calmly placing home left-footed.

Luke Hawe in action for Southampton Under-18s

After playing a part in the previous two goals, McMullan deservedly got himself on the scoresheet – neat play seeing him given an opportunity to bend a shot in with the outside of his right foot in classy style.

Things continued to go from bad to worse for Fulham and they conceded again before the half time interval when the unfortunate Quinn Schutter diverted Hansel Adjei-Afriyie’s low cross into his own net.

Saints maintained focus at the back and a superb tip onto the bar from Abbotson stopped Dair getting a goal back ahead of the interval.

The second half proved to be more respectable as a contest, with Fulham doing well to limit Saints in terms of chances.

A sixth did almost arrive for the visitors with 25 minutes remaining when substitute Harry Gathercole intercepted a pass in the Fulham area and saw his shot blocked.

Fulham were able to get themselves on the scoresheet on 70 minutes when a good ball into the area was powerfully headed home by Gomins.

A second goal was then pulled back in the closing stages when Bashil Lubega’s pass was well finished by Dair.

Saints are in action again on Saturday 4th October when they travel away to face Everton in the Under-18 Premier League Cup, with kick off at Finch Farm set for 11am BST.

Fulham: Mayer, Benchaita, Kapotwe (Cliff 72), Gomins, Schutter, Khan (Konadu-Wall 72), Sessegnon (De-Gale 55), White, Batra (Lubega 55), Evans (Dair 38), Patel.

Subs not used: N/A.

Goals: Gomins (70'), Dair (87').

Saints: Abbotson, Adjei-Afriyie, Day (Martin 68), Anderson, Goremusandu (Gbajuma 66), Nutter (Rodda 68), Lemon, Rohart-Brown, Newman (Hawe 66), McMullan, Umeh (Gathercole 45).

Subs not used: N/A.

Goals: Rohart-Brown (11', 20'), Lemon (26'), McMullan (33'), Schutter (38' o.g.).