Southampton Under-18s ran out narrow winners over Everton in the Under-18 Premier League Cup on Saturday.

Andrew Surman's side were looking to continue their four-game unbeaten streak after an impressive run of form in September.

In Group C of the U18 Premier League Cup, however, Saints had began with a defeat against Bristol City back in August.

The early dominance came completely from Saints, as Walter Nutter and Luke Hawe saw efforts saved by Douglass Lukjanciks in the first 10 minutes at Finch Farm.

Broghan Sewell came close from a corner, as he lost his marker well but headed just past the post.

Everton mustered just one chance of note when Reuben Gokah, in a similar fashion to Sewell, headed wide from a corner of their own.

The deadlock was eventually broken just before the break as the in-form Harry Gathercole got his name on the scoresheet once again this season with a well-taken finish.

Saints robbed possession high in the Everton half and quick vertical passing saw Gathercole released in the area to slot the ball under Lukjanciks and into the bottom corner.

In the second half, the hosts pushed more to find an equaliser but to no avail; Malik Olayiwola's determined run beat two defenders in the penalty area before he fired into the side netting.

Up the other end, Gathercole also found the side netting with an angled drive as the game neared the final 20 minutes.

Everton had a flurry of further chances as Ceiran Loney and Amari Moses saw efforts saved by Oscar Abbotson within a minute of each other.

In the closing stages, Saints almost doubled their lead as a counter attack led to an effort that rattled the crossbar, but in the end the solitary first half goal proved enough to take all three points and move Saints into second in the Group C table.

Everton: Lukjanciks, Matos, Gokah, Gardner, Poland, Stewart (Robert 67'), Wren (Pita 67'), Akarakiri, Moses (Doughty 75'), Olayiwola, Loney.

Subs not used: Billington, Evans.

Goals: N/A.

Saints: Abbotson, Adjei-Afriyie, Vallance, Sewell (Anderson 45'), Gbajumo, Rohart-Brown, Nutter, Lemon (Comley 84'), McMullan (Little 68'), Gathercole, Hawe (Newman 45').

Subs not used: Duffy.

Goals: Gathercole (44')