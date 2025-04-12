Southampton Under-18s played their part in an entertaining game away at Chelsea on Saturday but ended the game on the wrong side of a 4-3 defeat.

Chelsea went 2-0 up after first half goals from Frankie Runham and Sol Gordon, but Saints produced a brilliant comeback thanks to a superbly taken hat-trick from Harry Gathercole.

Andrew Surman’s side were to leave with nothing to show for their efforts though, after second half goals from Joseph Wheeler-Henry and Reggie Walsh saw Chelsea claim the win.

The hosts went closest to breaking the deadlock in the early stages when Runham saw his low free-kick hit the post and bounce clear of danger, allowing Saints to clear.

However, Runham wasn’t to be denied for long and duly netted the opening goal in the eighth minute when firing low across goal and into the bottom corner of the net.

It was soon 2-0 to the hosts when Runham found space on the right again and this time crossed to the far post for Gordon to place a first-time shot past goalkeeper Oscar Abbotson.

Saints grew into proceedings as the first half wore on and Nick Oyekunle had their first shot of the contest when he worked room for himself on the edge of the box and fired wide.

From the next phase of play, Saints did manage to get themselves back in the game when good pressure from Gathercole saw him steal possession from home goalkeeper Freddy Bernal and finish from close range.

A corner then gave them an opportunity to equalise as a floated delivery from Thierry Rohart-Brown met the head of Broghan Sewell, but the fullback’s header was straight at Bernal.

After a strong end to the first period, Saints began the second equally well and found a leveller on 56 minutes.

Neat play involving Oyekunle and Aston Daley saw the ball played to Gathercole in a shooting position inside the area and his low strike nestled into the net.

A brilliant turnaround was then complete in the next attack as Gathercole confirmed his hat-trick.

It was his pressure in forward areas that produced the goal once again and as he seized upon a loose ball before rounding Bernal and calmly placing home.

Chelsea equalised swiftly though. After seeing Ryan Kavuma-McQueen denied by a superb save from Abbotson, Joseph Wheeler-Henry smashed home to end the next break forward from the hosts.

Abdul Okonola-Matthews produced a brilliant goalline clearance in stoppage time, but late drama was to come deep in stoppage time as Reggie Walsh’s 95th minute winner meant three points for the home side.

Saints are back in action on Tuesday 15th April when they host West Ham United in the Under-18 Premier League, with kick off set for 11:30am.

Chelsea: Bernal, Antwi (Kavuma-McQueen 60'), Subuloye, Hall, McGlinchey, Emenalo (Nutter 60'), Runham, Harrison, Ezenwata (Wheeler-Henry 60'), Walsh, Gordon.

Subs not used: Bell, Idrissi.

Goals: Runham (8'), Gordon (12'), Wheeler-Henry (70'), Walsh (90+5').

Yellow cards: Subuloye, Walsh.

Saints: Abbotson, Adjei-Afriye, Dobson-Ventura (c) (Goremusandu 73'), Okonola-Matthews, Sewell, Williams, Sillah Dibaga, Dale (Martin 75'), Oyekunle, Rohart-Brown (McMullan 60'), Gathercole.

Subs not used: Richardson, Newman.

Goals: Gathercole (29', 56', 58').

Yellow cards: Williams, Gathercole.