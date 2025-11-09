Southampton Under-18s battled back from behind twice to secure a 3-2 win at Brighton in the Under-18s Premier League on Saturday.

Brighton went ahead on 38 minutes through Jackson Morby, but a clever Saints corner saw Walter Nutter level things up before half time.

Bode Newnham-Reeve gave the home side the lead shortly after the break, but Saints fought back and won the game thanks to a Lewis Day header and Luke Hawe’s winner.

The first shot on target of the game came from Brighton number six Billy-Ray Cullinane, who saw his free kick comfortably saved by Saints goalkeeper Oscar Abbotson.

A fairly even first 20 minutes followed as both sides battled for control; Brighton had some dangerous moments with balls flashed across the Saints area, while Nutter struck a free kick over at the other end.

A crucial goal line clearance from Saints prevented the home side from taking the lead, before Andrew Surman’s visitors had a big opportunity to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty.

Korban McMullan stepped up to take the spot-kick but it was well saved by goalkeeper William Ritter down to his right.

This gave Brighton a chance to take the lead themselves shortly before half time, and they did so with a superbly worked goal that saw Cristiano Anah set up Morby for a close-range finish.

The response from Saints was positive though and a clever corner routine saw them level in first half stoppage time when McMullan cut a pass back for Nutter on the edge of the penalty area to fire home through a crowd of bodies.

Saints equalised before the break. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

In the second half, it was Brighton who made the fastest start and regained the lead for the second time when Newnham-Reeve cut in from the left and found the far corner with an excellent finish.

Once again though, Saints got level in good time after a strong spell - their equaliser came when Kynan Duffy won a free kick on the left, allowing Nutter to whip a dangerous ball into Brighton’s box for Day to meet and power home a header.

The visitors kept the pressure on their opponents and went 3-2 ahead in the 73rd minute as Brighton’s Will Rutter made a save to deny substitute Fabio Sainsbury, but Hawe was quickest to the rebound and smashed home to give his side the lead.

Saints managed to see out their win well with some composed possession and claimed a big three points on the road, with an excellent late save from Abbotson also helping them on their way.

Saints are in action again on Saturday 22nd November when when they travel away to face Wolves in the Under-18 Premier League Cup, with kick off at The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground set for 11am.

Brighton: Rutter, Alakiu, Anah (Crutchett 76'), Ferdinand (c), Cullinane (Dzekawong 69'), Morby, Widdop, Newnham-Reeve (A. Palmer 69'), B. Palmer (Oppong 62'), Kasvosve (Sanyang 69')

Subs not used: N/A.

Goals: Morby (38'), Newnham-Reeve (50')

Yellow cards: Ferdinand, Morby, Evans, Palmer.

Saints: Abbotson, Adjei-Afriyie, Vallance, Day, Sewell (Duffy 45'), Nutter, Newman (Little 80'), Rohart-Brown (Sainsbury 63'), Hawe (Daniels 84'), McMullan (c), Goremusandu (Anderson 63')

Subs not used: N/A.

Goals: Nutter (45+1'), Day (61'), Hawe (73')