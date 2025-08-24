Southampton Under-18s were unfortunate to fall to a 3-2 defeat away at Arsenal in the Under-18 Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal took a 1-0 lead into half time through Ceadach O’Neill’s opener, but Saints winger Harry Gathercole levelled shortly after the break.

The hosts earned a two goal advantage when striker O’Neill added his second of the game and Maalik Hashi netted their third, and this meant that, although Saints perhaps deserved a point, Harry Gathercole’s late penalty would ultimately count for nothing come full time.

Saints had the first chance of the game when the ball found Gathercole, who was open in the penalty area, and his close range shot was well smothered by Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Porter.

Striker Luke Hawe was next to have an opportunity to open the scoring but, after meeting a flighted free kick delivery from Oliver Newman, he headed over the bar.

Arsenal then had their first opening of the afternoon when a cross to the centre of the Saints box saw Alex Marciniak flick a header over.

Despite the game being goalless at the half hour mark, it had been Saints looking most confident and moving the ball with most purpose while Arsenal had taken a while to settle into proceedings.

The hosts did break the deadlock three minutes before half time though as, against the run of play, striker O’Neill broke beyond the Saints backline and fired low past George Moloney.

Heading into the second period, Saints were after a fast start to get themselves back into the contest and that is just what they got.

A 48th minute corner saw Andrew Surman’s side level things up and it was excellently worked – Thierry Rohart-Brown took the set-piece short before swinging in a cross to the back post to find the unmarked Gathercole, who had timed his run to perfection.

Arsenal almost retook the lead shortly before the hour mark when a good through ball found the run of Marciniak in behind but Moloney produced an important save with the home winger looking to flick the ball over him.

It was 2-1 to The Gunners on 65 minutes though, as they seized on loose play at the back from Saints and O’Neill finished smartly.

The hosts then extended their lead nine minutes later when a superbly struck free kick from Hashi flew into the top corner, giving a look to the scoreline that was harsh from Saints’ perspective.

Saints did find a late response when Gathercole was taken down in the penalty area and picked himself up to dispatch the resulting spot-kick, but it was Arsenal who claimed the three points on offer.

Saints are in action again on Wednesday 27th August when they host Bristol City in the Premier League Cup, with kick off at the Staplewood set for 11am.

Arsenal: Porter, King, Ogunnaike, Onyekachukwu, Hamill, Murisa, Bailey-Joseph (Thompson 72'), Julienne, O'Neill, Hashi, Marciniak (Tahou 80').

Subs not used: C. Phillips, Chapman, B. Phillips.

Goals: O'Neill (42', 65'), Hashi (74')

Yellow cards: Hamill, Hashi

Saints: Moloney, Adjei-Afriyie, Vallance, Martin, Sewell (Goremusandu 89'), Rohart-Brown, Newman (Lemon (59'), McMullan (c), Hawe (Sainsbury 90+2'), Rodda (Nutter 45').

Subs not used: Richardson.

Goals: Gathercole (48', 85' pen).