April's trip to Tottenham has been handed a new date and kick-off time, the Premier League has confirmed.

Saints will now travel to the capital a day later on Sunday 6th April at 2pm BST, due to Spurs' meeting with Chelsea being televised by Sky Sports and subsequently moving to Thursday 3rd April in the build up.

Ticket information for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will follow in due course.