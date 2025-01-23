Southampton manager Ivan Jurić has offered an update on midfielders Tyler Dibling, Kamaldeen and new signing Albert Grønbæk.

Tyler Dibling was substituted at Manchester United just past the hour mark with an injury which looked to have him on the sidelines for "four to six weeks".

But Jurić has given a positive update on the youngster: "In this moment we are a little bit more optimistic, we will see next week. Next week we can say something more."

Kamaldeen's first goal of the season against Swansea in the Emirates FA Cup led to a start at Old Trafford followed by an impressive cameo at Nottingham Forest.

But he will also miss out on Saturday, with the manager adding: "He won’t play against Newcastle as he has a little injury. He has a little problem with his hamstring and our medical staff are worried about that because he had problems in the past. I think, I hope, it’s nothing and from Monday he’ll start training with the team."

Newest Saint Albert Grønbæk arrived on Tuesday evening, with Jurić tempering his excitement over the latest signing with caution.

"He has come in as a loan and will be a good option for us to take a look at him for six months. He has only trained once with us today, I think it will be more likely for the next game."

Finally the manager noted on the fitness of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale: "We had a problem with Rambo, the goalkeeper. He did something yesterday on the training pitch, we will see tomorrow. I hope he will be fine."