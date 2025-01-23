Published:
U18s

Under-18s to host Derby in FA Youth Cup fifth round

Written by
SFC Media
Migration/77169905160

Southampton’s Under-18s will host Derby County in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup.

After progressing with back-to-back away wins, Saints’ youngsters have been rewarded with a home tie in the fifth round.

Calum McFarlane’s side beat Swansea City 2-0 before travelling up to Fleetwood for a 3-0 triumph last time out.

Derby County reached this stage with a win over Sheffield United, after beating Sunderland in the third round of the competition.

Full fixture details will be confirmed in due course.

Related

2024-25/U21s/Matchdays/20241004 Nottingham Forest vs Southampton/FD_SOUTHAMPTONH_FORESTB_OCT04-54_atyfvh_mhz6in

FA Youth Cup Report: Fleetwood 0-3 Saints

U18s