Travel Wear Now In-Store

Our 2025/26 Travel Wear has landed in-store and online.

Liking the look of what the men's first team have been wearing on their pre-season visit to Spain?

We're pleased to announce that our 2025/26 Travel Wear is now on sale, available to purchase online and in-store.

The premium leisure range features hoodies, shorts, tracksuit bottoms, t-shirts and polo shirts. The perfect Saints addition to your wardrobe, whether you are travelling or relaxing at home.

Come into our store at St Mary's Stadium today to see the full range in person. Our store opening times are available to view here or, shop online today using the link below.

Shop Now