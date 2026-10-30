TrainHGV hope Saints can take the drivers seat against The Hoops

Our Regional Partner, TrainHGV is Match Sponsor for our EFL Championship home fixture against QPR.

This Saturday 31st October (3PM), we host QPR at St Mary's Stadium, hoping to build on a four game unbeaten run.

There's still time for you to join us for what promises to be another exciting fixture on the south coast:

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As Match Sponsor for the game, TrainHGV will support an entertaining matchday with a special half-time activity on the pitch.

As one of the UK's leading HGV driver training providers, TrainHGV has helped thousands of people take the next step in their careers, offering expert training and support to aspiring professional drivers across the country.

Find out more about TrainHGV on their website: trainhgv.co.uk